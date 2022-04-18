Gilchrist County Commissioners will vote on Getaway Tiny Cabin Outpost

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Gilchrist County commissioners are meeting.

They will vote on Getaway Tiny Cabin Outpost.

This special use permit for overnight recreational park would allow up to 45 tiny cabins be used for campsites.

This meeting starts at 4 p.m.

