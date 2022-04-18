Gilchrist County Commissioners will vote on Getaway Tiny Cabin Outpost
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Gilchrist County commissioners are meeting.
They will vote on Getaway Tiny Cabin Outpost.
This special use permit for overnight recreational park would allow up to 45 tiny cabins be used for campsites.
This meeting starts at 4 p.m.
