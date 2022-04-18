HCA Florida North Florida hosts Easter Sunrise Service

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida North Florida Hospital hosted an Easter sunrise service this morning.

Gainesville residents were invited to the hospital’s duck pond for a non-denominational service.

Staff members say the event is a tradition that started 20 years ago and is meant to bring the community together while sharing a message of peace, hope, and joy.

