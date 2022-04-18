Advertisement

HCA Florida North Florida hosts Easter Sunrise Service

HCA Florida North Florida hosts Easter Sunrise Service
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida North Florida Hospital hosted an Easter sunrise service this morning.

Gainesville residents were invited to the hospital’s duck pond for a non-denominational service.

Staff members say the event is a tradition that started 20 years ago and is meant to bring the community together while sharing a message of peace, hope, and joy.

TRENDING STORY: Hundreds of kids packed WEC for a Easter egg hunt and celebration

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Lawtey man struck and killed by SUV in Duval County
Lawtey man struck and killed by SUV in Duval County
Gainesville man dead after flipping vehicle on SR-121
Gainesville man dead after flipping vehicle on SR-121
HCA Florida North Florida hosts Easter Sunrise Service
HCA Florida North Florida hosts Easter Sunrise Service
Lawtey man struck and killed by SUV in Duval County
Lawtey man struck and killed by SUV in Duval County