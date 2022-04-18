HCA Florida North Florida hosts Easter Sunrise Service
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida North Florida Hospital hosted an Easter sunrise service this morning.
Gainesville residents were invited to the hospital’s duck pond for a non-denominational service.
Staff members say the event is a tradition that started 20 years ago and is meant to bring the community together while sharing a message of peace, hope, and joy.
