Lawtey man struck and killed by SUV in Duval County

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lawtey pedestrian died after he was struck by an SUV in Duval County.

According to state troopers, around 2 a.m., a man was walking along State Road 21 when he was struck by a black SUV traveling north.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead and troopers say the driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot.

FHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

