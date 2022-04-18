Levy County cat rescue may be forced to close over code enforcement issues

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - For almost one year Lexi’s Kitty Corner has operated as a non-profit charitable organization, but now they’re running into problems.

“We’re all just trying to help the animals, and the neighbors are coming down to they don’t like it because it’s an eyesore,” said Alexis Lewis, Founder of Lexi’s Kitty Corner.

Lewis got a citation from Levy County Code Enforcement on April 8th, saying their sheds need to be permitted.

“A lot of our sheds were dropped before the law passed that they needed to be permitted and they’re not grandfathering them in,” she said.

But it’s not all because of the sheds, the county also said the non-profit can not operate out of a single-family dwelling.

“There is multiple different small businesses that were once restaurants that we’ve looked into,” said Kaitlyn Shultz, Board of Directors. “We are looking into every building that is available.”

One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said they would like the animal rescue kept a cleaner yard, and wished they didn’t use an excessive amount of buildings.

“We’re not here to cause problems we’re here to save lives,” said Lewis.

According to the citation, the sheds have to be permitted by April 29th or they will receive a $105 fine.

Lewis said they’re currently working on getting them permitted, so they don’t have to cease operations.

For the cat rescue, getting the funds for a facility is the biggest challenge they’re facing now.

If you would like to donate to Lexi’s Kitty Corner, click here.

TV 20 reached out to Levy County. They said due to an open code enforcement case they can not comment.

