Man high on meth leads sheriffs on a chase ending in a stand-off

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Michael Hames Dailey, 39, of Lecanto in a routine traffic stop.

Dailey then sped up his vehicle leading deputies on a chase.

While Dailey was braking to try to ram into deputies, the passenger, 61-year-old Betty Hall, was able to exit the vehicle and told deputies that Dailey was high on meth.

After a 45-minute long standoff, where CCSO SWAT set off a flashbang and smoke bombs, Dailey surrendered.

He’s charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, theft of a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other charges.

