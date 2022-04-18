Man high on meth leads sheriffs on a chase ending in a stand-off

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Michael Hames Dailey, 39, of Lecanto in a routine traffic stop.

Dailey then sped up his vehicle leading deputies on a chase.

While Dailey was braking to try to ram into deputies, the passenger, 61-year-old Betty Hall, was able to exit the vehicle and told deputies that Dailey was high on meth.

After a 45-minute long standoff, where CCSO SWAT set off a flashbang and smoke bombs, Dailey surrendered.

He’s charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, theft of a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other charges.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville woman arrested after allegedly setting a gas station bathroom on fire

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.