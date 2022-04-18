New U-haul location opens in Waldo
Published: Apr. 18, 2022
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Waldo residents have a new provider to help with moving.
One Love Mobile RV Service will now be a U-haul provider.
The business is located at 17704 Northeast Highway.
Trucks, trailers, and moving supplies will be available at the business.
U-haul has over 20,000 businesses since opening in 1945.
