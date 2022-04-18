Advertisement

New U-haul location opens in Waldo

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Waldo residents have a new provider to help with moving.

One Love Mobile RV Service will now be a U-haul provider.

The business is located at 17704 Northeast Highway.

Trucks, trailers, and moving supplies will be available at the business.

U-haul has over 20,000 businesses since opening in 1945.

