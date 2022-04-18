New U-haul location opens in Waldo

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Waldo residents have a new provider to help with moving.

One Love Mobile RV Service will now be a U-haul provider.

The business is located at 17704 Northeast Highway.

Trucks, trailers, and moving supplies will be available at the business.

U-haul has over 20,000 businesses since opening in 1945.

