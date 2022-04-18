Advertisement

No. 3 Gators men’s tennis celebrates senior day with win against No. 21 Aggies

Florida said goodbye to five seniors
The five Florida seniors pose for a picture on senior day.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Southeastern Conference regular season finale had an extra special meaning for the No. 3 Florida men’s tennis team - they celebrated five seniors and a 5-2 victory against No. 21 Texas A&M.

Andy Andrade, Josh Goodger, Sam Riffice, Duarte Vale, and Mattias Siimar were all smiles on court no. 1 before the Gators (20-2) faced the Aggies (21-12) on senior day at Alfred Ring Tennis Center.

Once the pre-game festivities were over, the real games began. The no. 1 doubles team of Riffice and Shelton lost their match 6-3, but were picked up by the number two and three teams to clinch the opening point.

As for singles, Shelton took care of Noah Schachter, 6-3, 6-2 to push Florida ahead 2-0. Then Shelton was followed in victory by Riffice, who defeated Rapheal Perot 6-4, 6-4.

Needing only one more point to clinch the match, senior Andy Andrade was the first to close out his match - he dispacted Guilio Perego 6-4, 6-2 for the fourth point.

Both teams would add one more to their total before the match concluded, but it ultimately belonged to Florida, giving them a perfect record in conference play of 12-0.

The Gators secured a double bye and the no. 1 overall seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

The tournament will take place April 20-24 in Athens, Ga.

