Ocala CEP highlights the population and job growth of the city

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More and more people have come to call Florida home.

Our friends at the Ocala CEP show us Ocala has grown from previous years in population and job growth.

RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP showcases one real estate couple going the extra mile

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.