Russell Report: USFL & XFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Football fans have something new to look forward to.

In this week’s edition of the Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell tells us about the rebooted USFL.

RELATED STORY: Russell Report: Gator Football Preview

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.