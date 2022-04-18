Advertisement

Two North Central Florida high schools cleared after receiving bomb threats

School with police lights
School with police lights(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School and Bradford High School students have been cleared to return to the classroom after deputies searched the schools for explosive devices.

Bradford County Sherriff’s Office officials say someone called 911 to report a person of Asian descent with a package that had wires hanging out of it.

The two schools have been deemed safe by respective county officials. The suspect used an app that is untraceable for CCSO.

Suwannee and Okeechobee may have also received bomb threats.

