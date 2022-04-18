UF-IFAS scientists discover disease affecting plants important to Florida economy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF-IFAS scientists discovered a potentially harmful plant disease.

The disease, known as cadidatus phytoplasma, was found in a weed that rapidly spreads.

It could feed on papaya, hibiscus, and cauliflower which are all plants that are economically important to the state.

This is the first case of the disease in North America.

