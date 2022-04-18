Advertisement

UPDATE: Adjustments made to ride’s sensor possibly linked to death of 14-year-old boy at Orlando’s ICON Park

UPDATE: Adjustments made to ride's sensor possibly linked to death of 14-year-old boy at ICON Park
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - A forensic engineer determined the ICON Park drop tower ride’s operator made adjustments to a sensor leading to the death of a 14-year-old boy, according to a report released today. 

This adjustment allowed the ride to operate even though the harness restraints were not properly secured.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried says the drop tower will remain closed indefinitely.

