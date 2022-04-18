UPDATE: Adjustments made to ride’s sensor possibly linked to death of 14-year-old boy at Orlando’s ICON Park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - A forensic engineer determined the ICON Park drop tower ride’s operator made adjustments to a sensor leading to the death of a 14-year-old boy, according to a report released today.

This adjustment allowed the ride to operate even though the harness restraints were not properly secured.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried says the drop tower will remain closed indefinitely.

