Wanted Ocala man arrested after fleeing to attic and passing out from heat exhaustion

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - According to officials with the Ocala Police Department, Logan Wilson, 34, fled to the attic of a home after spotting deputies.

After attempting to get Wilson out of the home, the SWAT team was called in.

They found him passed out in the attic due to heat exhaustion.

Wilson became aggressive after waking up in police custody.

He was wanted on parole violations for domestic battery and aggravated stalking.

