The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders continue to fill the need for a full-time city manager at their meeting Friday evening.

At the previous meeting on the topic, council members were told by headhunters that this was quote the best group of candidates they were going to get.

The salary for the city manager position is advised to be at least $130,000.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m.

This year’s OBS Spring Sale takes place in Ocala starting Tuesday.

Two-year-olds in training are up for auction.

First bids will be taken at 10:30 on Tuesday.

The final sale of the week will take place Friday.

Gainesville city leaders want your opinion on downtown.

At 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the city will hold a community planning meeting at Bo Diddley Plaza.

After a presentation, neighbors can comment one on one with project leaders about the city’s plans for downtown.

Thursday is the perfect day to donate to charities in Alachua County.

The annual amazing give charity event begins at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Numerous charities for the environment to the arts can be donated too.

Over a six-year period, $5.5 million has been raised.

That day of giving ends at 7:00 p.m.

