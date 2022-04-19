Advertisement

City of Alachua students receiving new take-home tech

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some changes are coming to schools in Alachua County specifically ones in the City of Alachua.

Students attending Alachua and Irby Elementary along with Mebane Middle School will be provided with laptops or iPads under a new S.T.E.A.M. program.

S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

Students will get the new tech this Fall.

This includes wi-fi hotspots that will provide internet access to those without it at home.

Teachers will be trained to incorporate the devices.

