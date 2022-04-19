Gainesville Police investigate reports of shots fire near Hunters Crossing
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers searched the parking lot of the Hunters Crossing shopping center on Northwest 43rd Street after reports of shots fired Monday night.
Officers say they located no shooting victims. They are still working to identify any suspected shooters.
This developing story will be updated if additional information is released.
