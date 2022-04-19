Advertisement

Gainesville Police investigate reports of shots fire near Hunters Crossing

GPD officers investigate reports of shots fired near Hunters Crossing
GPD officers investigate reports of shots fired near Hunters Crossing(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers searched the parking lot of the Hunters Crossing shopping center on Northwest 43rd Street after reports of shots fired Monday night.

Officers say they located no shooting victims. They are still working to identify any suspected shooters.

This developing story will be updated if additional information is released.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Council members Eugene Jefferson and Todd Sampson
Lake City council members delay a decision during nine-month long city manager search
Council members Eugene Jefferson and Todd Sampson
Lake City council members delay a decision during nine-month long city manager search
West End Rezoning
Jonesville residents protesting the potential rezoning of West End Golf Club
West End Rezoning
West End Rezoning