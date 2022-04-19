Advertisement

Gilchrist County community honors fallen sergeant and deputy four years later

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today marks four years since the tragic passing of two Gilchrist County servicemen.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Sergeant Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey were shot and killed while eating at Ace China restaurant in Trenton.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz is thankful most of all that people remember Ramirez and Lindsey’s lasting impact, citing “while they’re not on this earthly home, they are continuing to give, continuing to serve and make people’s days a little bit better.”

Since their death, their legacy has been continued through family and the community who have setup a number of scholarships in their honor.

That includes the “Changing the World for Noel” scholarship for students with autism.

The scholarship goes to graduating seniors and special education majors in Levy and Gilchrist County.

To find where to apply for the scholarship for the 2022-2023 school year you can visit the “Changing the World for Noel” Facebook page.

Class 2A-District 2 Track meet