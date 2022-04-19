Advertisement

GNV4All unveils plan for family learning center in NE Gainesville

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Families were the focus as leaders of a Gainesville non-profit, GNV4All, unveil plans for a new family learning center.

The group calls it the Gainesville Empowerment Zone family learning center and it’s expected to open in the Fall.

“Whatever those services are, we’re going to be there to direct you to those services because we believe if we can stabilize many of these families that the children coming from those families will perform better in the classroom,” said GNV4All Director, James Lawrence.

School board members unanimously approved the non-profit’s plan in February for the center to be based at Metcalfe Elementary. The location serves a purpose beyond convenience for both parties.

“And the fact is we have seats available at both schools so we want the word to get out there to families, hey come bring your children to the family learning center and those other students K-8 can get right into two brand new facilities, state of the art learning centers themselves and see their children from six weeks old to eighth grade right there,” said Alachua County Interim Superintendent Shane Andrew.

The goal is focus on early learning for kids as soon as possible. Expectant mothers can also enroll early to access resources for family support and fathers can enroll in the non-profit’s fatherhood mentorship program.

“We’re collaborating to provide a multitude of supports for expectant parents, not just at 6 weeks but in talking with Mr. Lawrence, it’s my understanding that we’re going to be working with expectant mothers as well and then at 6 weeks take them into our family learning center, " added Andrews.

The center is expected to cost at least $800,000 and open in time for the Fall semester.

