Jonesville residents protesting the potential rezoning of West End Golf Club

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jonesville residents and others nearby are voicing their concerns over the latest rezoning proposal for the west end golf club.

What was the West End Golf Club on Newberry Road has been closed since 2019. It’s also been put up for sale.

Paul Hornby, president of the West End Community Alliance, says the club served as “a very special place for me and a lot of people not just for golf but for socializing, both young and old.”

The 75-acre property has historically been open to the public and its land use is designated as “recreational”.

But since the golf club closed, multiple proposals have been offered to reclassify the property for residential use, but none have been successful.

The latest proposal aims to change the land usage to “low-density residential”, which would allow no more than 70 single-family homes to be built on 38 of the 75 acres.

But Hornby and fellow residents are asking for a quieter alternative, noting that “so many people could actually walk to this place go on a walking trail, play some golf, maybe a swimming facility could be here.”

Going forward, the Alachua County Local Planning Agency and Planning Commission will meet Wednesday in Gainesville to decide to move the motion forward.

