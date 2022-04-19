Lake City man arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man was imprisoned for possessing and disseminating child pornography.
Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested 57-year-old Craig Kennington after launching an investigation on him.
Authorities executed a search warrant at Kennington’s home and found he was sharing sexual abuse images via peer-to-peer software.
TRENDING STORY: Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.