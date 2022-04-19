Lake City man arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man was imprisoned for possessing and disseminating child pornography.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested 57-year-old Craig Kennington after launching an investigation on him.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Kennington’s home and found he was sharing sexual abuse images via peer-to-peer software.

