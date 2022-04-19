Marion County Commissioners add new tax proposal to 2022 ballot

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners added a tax renewal proposal to the upcoming 2022 ballot on November 8.

On Tuesday, commissioners met and approved a one mill property tax, which would fund school district operating expenses, to be included in the ballot.

The tax currently pays for programs including reading, physical education, and art, among others.

Residents will be able to vote on the proposal in the upcoming municipal elections on November 8.

