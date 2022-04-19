Marion County commissioners will decide whether to put tax renewals for schools on the ballot
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county commissioners are meeting.
They will decide whether to put a tax renewal for schools on the ballot.
This property tax would be $1 million.
School board members say the tax would be used to fund necessary operating expenses including reading, physical education art, and other programs.
This meeting starts at 9 a.m.
