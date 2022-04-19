Marion County commissioners will decide whether to put tax renewals for schools on the ballot

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county commissioners are meeting.

They will decide whether to put a tax renewal for schools on the ballot.

This property tax would be $1 million.

School board members say the tax would be used to fund necessary operating expenses including reading, physical education art, and other programs.

This meeting starts at 9 a.m.

