New issue added to special legislative session about congressional redistricting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lawmakers in Tallahassee are debating how to draw districts after Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed the map proposed by the legislature and called the session.

The governor wants District Five in North Central Florida to be broken up, calling the district represented by Democrat Al Lawson a “racial gerrymander.”

Former Alachua County Commissioner Rodney Long, who is running against State Senator Keith Perry in the new District 9, argues the legislature follows the process and does not give in to the governor.

While in the villages today, DeSantis announced the special session would also address special municipal districts including the one governing Disney.

The move follows Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s criticism of “The Parental Rights in Education Bill” that Desantis signed into law., which bans discussions of sexuality and gender identity in primary grade classrooms.

