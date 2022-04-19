North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Beer Mugs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has neat antique from our tavern past, a set of glass beer mugs dating as far back from the 1800′s.

The liter measurement was created in 1795 by the french and quickly spread across Europe, gaining a lot of popularity in tavern’s and pubs for when people would go in and order a beer. Interesting enough each of these mugs have indent markings where the half liter mark will be reached.

Each of the beer mugs are handcrafted with special designs and art specific to the designer of the mugs, retailing from anywhere to $200 - $700 dollars. Four beer mugs from the 1800′s important to our tavern past.

