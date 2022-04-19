The North Florida Regional Chamber of Commerce will have a job recruitment event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job recruitment event.

This job recruitment is specifically for the Lawtey Correctional Institution.

They are looking for possible candidates for the position of a correctional officer.

This event will be at the North Florida Regional Chamber of Commerce in Starke from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

