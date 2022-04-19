The North Florida Regional Chamber of Commerce will have a job recruitment event
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job recruitment event.
This job recruitment is specifically for the Lawtey Correctional Institution.
They are looking for possible candidates for the position of a correctional officer.
This event will be at the North Florida Regional Chamber of Commerce in Starke from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
