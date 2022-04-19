Advertisement

Oak Hall defeats Union County in high school baseball

Eagles move to 10-2 on the season
The Oak Hall Eagles split their season series with Union County by winning 5-2 at home.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Oak Hall baseball team pushed their winning streak to five games in-a-row after defeating Union County 5-2, at home, on Monday night.

Ethan Szlachetka belted a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the 5th to give the Eagles (10-2) a 4-2 lead as they went on to beat the Tigers (10-8) to split the season series.

The three-run victory marked the first time during the Eagles five game winning streak they didn’t claim the contest by scoring double digit runs. The previous four victories had featured run totals of 13 or more for Oak Hall - with three of them being run-rule wins.

Union County did manage to grab a slim lead in the top of the 5th. Tre’von Lee smacked a single back up the middle to plate Quinten Rawls and Jake O’Steen to put the visitors in front 2-1.

In the home half of the inning, that’s where Szlachetka launched a ball deep down the right field line and into the corner. With runners on the move at the crack of the bat, Bear Wooley, Jackson Beach, and Jack Kuzmicki crossed home to catapult Oak Hall back into the lead.

In the bottom of the 6th, Harrison Beach added an extra insurance run by singling to left to drive in Emory Ezell.

Oak Hall wil face P.K. Yonge on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

Union County will play Bradford at 6:30 on Thursday.

