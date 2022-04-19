Ocala jury indicts inmate after threatening a federal judge

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A state prison inmate is in more trouble after a grand jury in Ocala indicted him for threatening a federal judge.

The indictment says 22-year-old Jeziah Joshua Guagno sent a threatening letter to a middle district judge with the initials “HS” and his wife last May.

Court records show senior Judge Harvey Schlesinger dismissed a lawsuit filed by Guangno while he was a prisoner at Suwannee Correctional in Live Oak.

To avoid any conflict of interest, the current case has been reassigned to a different division.

