Santa Fe College trains first responders on a new driving pad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Institute of Public Safety at Santa Fe College has an improved driving pad to train first responders.

Santa Fe College partnered with the city of Gainesville to renovate and repair the driving pad.

It’s used to train both current and aspiring first responders.

Last year, the college entered into an agreement with the city to make repairs to the driving pad.

Improvements began in January.

