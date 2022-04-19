Starke woman hit along a Bradford County road

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Starke woman is in serious condition after being hit while walking along a Bradford County road.

According to officials with Florida Highway Patrol, the 61-year-old woman was walking along State Road 100 when a driver said they walked into the roadway.

That’s when she was hit by a van traveling East near Southwest 85th Lane.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

