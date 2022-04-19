Advertisement

Starke woman hit along a Bradford County road

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Starke woman is in serious condition after being hit while walking along a Bradford County road.

According to officials with Florida Highway Patrol, the 61-year-old woman was walking along State Road 100 when a driver said they walked into the roadway.

That’s when she was hit by a van traveling East near Southwest 85th Lane.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

