Tampa judge throws out federal transportation mask mandate, passengers can now go with or without face coverings

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Darla Smith waits for her bus at the downtown Ocala bus terminal across from Tuscawilla Park. It’s been an hour since SunTran employees and passengers got the call over the walkie-talkie that masks are officially no longer required on the city bus system.

“We are allowing our customers to ride [the route] with no masks,” an employee said, making the announcement at 10:47 a.m. on Tuesday over the radio.

But even with the change, Smith said she’s still going to wear her mask on and off the bus.

“For other people’s safety at places like Wal-Mart, the library, doctor’s offices, stuff like that where they may lift mandates that doesn’t mean I’m going to change what I think about it,” Smith said.

It varies from city to city. The decision by Ocala city staff to stop requiring masks stems from a ruling by federal district judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle. She filed her 59-page decision Monday, less than a week after the CDC extended its mask requirement for airplanes, trains, buses, and other forms of public transportation.

Mizelle, from Tampa, was nominated by former President Donald Trump on Sept. 8, 2020, after her current seat was vacated by Virginia Covington, according to her ‘about the judges’ page on the U.S. District Court website. She was confirmed by Congress on Nov. 20, 2020.

For more than a year travelers have had to make sure masks were on their packing list. Up until now, federal law required people to wear face coverings in airports, train stations, and other transportation hubs as well as when riding those modes of transit.

More than 986,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to data collected by the CDC. As of April 18, the daily average of new deaths tops 300. Roughly 82% of people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the data.

In the first part of Mizelle’s report, she focused on the word “sanitation.” She explained that the CDC exceeded its authority under the Public Health Services Act (PHSA), writing the agency may take such measures as “inspection, fumigation, [and] disinfection…” as they deem “necessary,” but the judge added that this power was limited to actions such as making sure an item is clean which does not require people to have good hygiene.

Mizelle also claims the CDC did not properly take public comment when implementing the ‘Mask Mandate’, violating the Administrative Procedure Act.

Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Arlington, Va. A federal judge's decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it's really time to end the order sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci | AP)

Some Ocala residents agree with the judge, including Haley Berthrong.

“With the mask mandate being lifted I think it’s a fantastic thing. I think everybody can finally just come back together and find the unity that we used to have prior to COVID,” Berthrong said.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) immediately released a statement on the ruling. According to a press release issued Monday evening, “TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect [Tuesday].”

