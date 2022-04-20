Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus visiting Gainesville this week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus will be coming to Gainesville this week.

The Brain Bus program is an outreach initiative that travels around Florida providing dementia education and resources to underserved communities.

Gainesville, Melrose, and Chiefland will be able to see the Brain Bus at the following stops:

Thursday, April 21, 2022

9 am to Noon – ElderCare of Alachua County, 5701 N.W. 34th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32653



2 pm to 4:30 pm – Senior Healthcare Center at Melrose, 5818 Centre St., Melrose, FL 32666

Friday, April 22, 2022

10 am to 1 pm – Edward Jones, 220 N. Main St., Suite 2, Chiefland, FL 32626



