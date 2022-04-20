“Bloom Joy”: Plant wildflowers and help spread awareness about gene deletion with Xtraordinary Joy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville-based nonprofit’s upcoming event seeks to spread joy and awareness about a rare genetic disorder.

Xtraordinary Joy’s founder and president Amy Meacham joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to discuss “Bloom Joy”, where residents will be able to plant wildflowers and paint pots together.

