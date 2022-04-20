Custom vending machine serves good deeds while taking donations for Relay for Life

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -A new take on vending machines is giving out good deeds rather than snacks.”

“I’m a survivor, I had cancer in 2009,” said Emelie Matthews. She’s just one Relay for Life donor who got a chance at the donation station.

The company, Optimal Station, customized two vending machines that send 100% of funds deposited to the American Cancer Society. One machine pumps out fresh coffee with a dollar donation. In the other, people can donate anywhere from $5 to $100 and what comes out isn’t edible but a random act of kindness.

RELATED STORY: Students and faculty at the University of Florida gathered for Relay for Life

“Simple kindness is, you know, sometimes it can make a person’s day,” said Matthews. “They can be depressed, they can be down and a simple kindness and then of course, you get a little heart too. I think you get to decorate and put on the machine so everybody knows you did something.”

The machines will stay at San Felasco Tech city until the end of the week but they’ll also be featured at the Relay for Life event kickoff at Legacy Park Friday evening.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.