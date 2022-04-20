Advertisement

Day one of the OBS Spring Sale grossed $22 million

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:16 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Colt that fetched more than $2 million topped the first day’s action during OBS’s Spring Sale of two-year-olds in training.

The son of Uncle Mo out of Borealis Night sold for $2.3 million to Zedan Racing Stables.

The number of heads sold was down from last year’s first day but the gross amount of $22 million was markedly higher.

Day two of the four-day auction begins at 10:30 a.m.

