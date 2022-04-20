The Duval Early Learning Center in Alachua County will remain closed for the 2023 school year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school board members voted unanimously to continue the pause of student assignment to Duval for the 2022-2023 school year.

In 2016, Duval Elementary School became the Duval Early Learning Academy, catering only to kindergarteners.

In 2021, school board members paused all enrollment.

“Duval needs to be used in some capacity, absolutely. Being that we was highly upset for Duval closing, the purpose that they are using it now it is making it better, because they are actually serving the population in need. Right now, that is the citizens of Eastside” said Tina Days, whose children attend Duval after school.

The school building is currently being leased out to non-profits including Aces in Motion, Kids Count and The Greater Duval Neighborhood Association.

“A temporary situation, but if we can help agencies do good work for children and families in our community and at the same time get some income for our property” said school board chair, Rob Hyatt.

These agencies serve students with after school programs.

“This area is crazy, it’s really crazy. So keeping people out in line. Staying in a straight line and being successful” said Jahmel Ford who attends Duval after school.

Hyatt says they will continue to listen for updates from Gainesville City Commissioners on the plan for the early learning center in the coming school years.

“It has taken a bad, which is closing Duval, to making it good and positive and showing results” said Days.

Officials with the State Department of Education said a school can be reported as active without student enrollment for three years before the department would advise the district to close the school.

For now it will remain a home for these non-profits.

