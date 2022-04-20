Advertisement

FDLE release report detailing Florida Surgeon General Doctor’s work history

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is offering insight into Florida Surgeon General Doctor Joseph Ladapdo’s previous work history.

His former supervisor at UCLA told officials who contacted them that they would not recommend him for the position of Florida Surgeon General and “the people of Florida would be better served by a surgeon general who grounds his policy, decisions, and recommendations in the best scientific evidence rather than opinions.” 

Prior to his work at UCLA, Ladapdo worked at NYU School of Medicine.

Officials with FDLE contacted his supervisor there and they provided a favorable review.

See the comprehensive background investigation summary in its entirety below.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala searching for new city manager

Ladapo, Joseph Background Info (EI-75-10254)_Redacted by WCJB Staff on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security

Latest News

ASO officials back at table with Police Benevolent Association for negotiations
ASO officials back at table with Police Benevolent Association for negotiations
$38 million sports complex under construction in Celebration Pointe
$38 million sports complex under construction in Celebration Pointe
ASO officials back at table with Police Benevolent Association for negotiations
ASO officials back at table with Police Benevolent Association for negotiations
$38 million sports complex under construction in Celebration Pointe
$38 million sports complex under construction in Celebration Pointe
Santa Fe boys, Suwannee girls win district meet