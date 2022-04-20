FDLE release report detailing Florida Surgeon General Doctor’s work history

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is offering insight into Florida Surgeon General Doctor Joseph Ladapdo’s previous work history.

His former supervisor at UCLA told officials who contacted them that they would not recommend him for the position of Florida Surgeon General and “the people of Florida would be better served by a surgeon general who grounds his policy, decisions, and recommendations in the best scientific evidence rather than opinions.”

Prior to his work at UCLA, Ladapdo worked at NYU School of Medicine.

Officials with FDLE contacted his supervisor there and they provided a favorable review.

See the comprehensive background investigation summary in its entirety below.

