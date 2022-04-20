To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors are releasing the March home sales numbers.

Data shows in February, rates went down slightly.

You can view the numbers online at 10 a.m.

TRENDING STORY: The Duval Early Learning Center in Alachua County will remain closed for the 2023 school year

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.