Gainesville brewery raises money for the environment in 7th annual “Tree Fest”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Swamp Head Brewery is gathering craft beer enthusiasts and environmental conservationists in its seventh annual “Tree Fest” on Saturday.

The event allows residents to indulge in craft beer while raising money for the environment. Tree Fest is presented by Solar Impact and helps the Alachua Conservation Trust collect money to plant thousands of trees.

In its previous editions, Tree Fest has had overwhelming support from the community.

“We have planted almost 500,000 trees before 2022, and with all of the sponsors that are sponsoring this event we know that we are going to have over 500,000 trees this year that will be planted in total,” said Heather Obara, the Alachua Conservation Trust’s Associate Director.

Tree Fest will run from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Every beer purchased during the event directly funds the planting of four trees in Alachua County.

