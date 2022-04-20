Gas South is having a ribbon-cutting for its new office in West Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gas South officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new office.

The grand opening of their new office is in West Gainesville.

There will be opportunities to speak with President and CEO Kevin Greiner.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. DeSantis announces higher education reform, tenured professors must undergo 5-year review

There will also be a tour of the new space.

This event will go from 3:40 to 4:05 p.m. at 5950 Northwest First Place.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.