Gator baseball team returns home, comes from behind to beat Stetson, 10-8

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Four Gators enjoyed multi-hit games, and Josh Rivera, Wyatt Langford, and Jud Fabian all homered as the Florida baseball team returned home from a rough week on the road to beat Stetson, 10-8 on Tuesday at Florida Ballpark. The Gators, who had lost three of their last four, improve to 23-14 overall, including a season series sweep of the Hatters (18-18).

Victory did not come easy. Florida trailed 4-0 after Brandon Hylton’s three-run blast in the top of the third inning. The Gators utilized seven pitchers, although none went longer than Nick Ficarrotta (2-0), who tossed three innings and picked up the win.

The top half of Florida’s lineup did most of the damage offensively. Sterlin Thompson collected three hits, including RBI singles in the third and fourth innings. BT Riopelle continued his hot streak with an RBI single. But the big blast came in the fourth inning, when Langford went deep off the left field foul pole for his 13th homer of the year, a three-run shot to give the Gators their first lead, 7-5.

Fabian clobbered his 16th of the year in the eighth inning to cap Florida’s scoring output. Fabian now has 48 career homers and surpasses Mike Zunino for fifth place of UF’s all-time list.

Florida remains at home to face No. 1 Tennessee Friday through Sunday.

