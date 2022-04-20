Advertisement

Gator baseball team returns home, comes from behind to beat Stetson, 10-8

Jud Fabian’s 16th homer of the year was also the 48th of his career (5th in UF history)
Fabian's 16th, Langford's 13th carry UF
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Four Gators enjoyed multi-hit games, and Josh Rivera, Wyatt Langford, and Jud Fabian all homered as the Florida baseball team returned home from a rough week on the road to beat Stetson, 10-8 on Tuesday at Florida Ballpark. The Gators, who had lost three of their last four, improve to 23-14 overall, including a season series sweep of the Hatters (18-18).

Victory did not come easy. Florida trailed 4-0 after Brandon Hylton’s three-run blast in the top of the third inning. The Gators utilized seven pitchers, although none went longer than Nick Ficarrotta (2-0), who tossed three innings and picked up the win.

The top half of Florida’s lineup did most of the damage offensively. Sterlin Thompson collected three hits, including RBI singles in the third and fourth innings. BT Riopelle continued his hot streak with an RBI single. But the big blast came in the fourth inning, when Langford went deep off the left field foul pole for his 13th homer of the year, a three-run shot to give the Gators their first lead, 7-5.

Fabian clobbered his 16th of the year in the eighth inning to cap Florida’s scoring output. Fabian now has 48 career homers and surpasses Mike Zunino for fifth place of UF’s all-time list.

Florida remains at home to face No. 1 Tennessee Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security

Latest News

Sprinters from Santa Fe, Suwannee, and Keystone High School pose for a picture on the podium...
Santa Fe boys win Class 2A District 3 Championship track and field meet; Girls finish second
Santa Fe H.S., Wednesday
Jumpers, throwers, pole vaulters soar to begin district track and field meets
Hunter Barco prepares to throw a pitch against Liberty University at Florida Ballpark on Feb. 18.
Report: UF starting pitcher Hunter Barco to miss time with elbow discomfort
Kendra Falby celebrates as she makes a catch to end the contest between Florida and South...
No. 8 Florida softball wins pitcher’s duel with USF for fifth straight victory
Madison Bassil prepares to catch a lacrosse ball at Santa Fe practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Madison Bassil (Santa Fe)