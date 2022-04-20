Advertisement

High school baseball: Big wins for Columbia, Santa Fe

Four of the top baseball programs in NCFL were on display on Tuesday
Columbia picks up 14th win, denies Buchholz
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -The Columbia Tigers entered Tuesday ranked No. 4 in Class 5A in the latest FHSAA rankings. Then the Tigers backed it up by winning on the road at Buchholz, 6-4 to reach 14-4 overall. Columbia pulled away by scoring five runs in the third inning.

The Bobcats (13-6) were coming off back to back wins over rival GHS last week.

Elsewhere, Santa Fe improved to 16-3 overall by holding off Trinity Catholic, 10-5. The Raiders, a top 10 team in Class 4A, took the lead in the third inning on consecutive two-out RBI singles by Kyler Nowling and Zane Starling to make the score 4-2. Nowling had previously homered and thrown out a runner attempting to steal second base.

The win is the Raiders’ fourth in a row and it drops the Celtics to 12-7 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security

Latest News

Sprinters from Santa Fe, Suwannee, and Keystone High School pose for a picture on the podium...
Santa Fe boys win Class 2A District 3 Championship track and field meet; Girls finish second
Santa Fe H.S., Wednesday
Jumpers, throwers, pole vaulters soar to begin district track and field meets
Hunter Barco prepares to throw a pitch against Liberty University at Florida Ballpark on Feb. 18.
Report: UF starting pitcher Hunter Barco to miss time with elbow discomfort
Kendra Falby celebrates as she makes a catch to end the contest between Florida and South...
No. 8 Florida softball wins pitcher’s duel with USF for fifth straight victory
Madison Bassil prepares to catch a lacrosse ball at Santa Fe practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Madison Bassil (Santa Fe)