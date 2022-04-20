High school baseball: Big wins for Columbia, Santa Fe

(WCJB) -The Columbia Tigers entered Tuesday ranked No. 4 in Class 5A in the latest FHSAA rankings. Then the Tigers backed it up by winning on the road at Buchholz, 6-4 to reach 14-4 overall. Columbia pulled away by scoring five runs in the third inning.

The Bobcats (13-6) were coming off back to back wins over rival GHS last week.

Elsewhere, Santa Fe improved to 16-3 overall by holding off Trinity Catholic, 10-5. The Raiders, a top 10 team in Class 4A, took the lead in the third inning on consecutive two-out RBI singles by Kyler Nowling and Zane Starling to make the score 4-2. Nowling had previously homered and thrown out a runner attempting to steal second base.

The win is the Raiders’ fourth in a row and it drops the Celtics to 12-7 on the season.

