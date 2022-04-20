Interlachen man arrested on sexual battery and human trafficking charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Interlachen man is behind bars after being tied to a case in Marion County.

According to Putnam County Sheriff’s Office officials, 44-year-old Joseph Dougherty was arrested on charges of sexual battery with a victim under the age of 12 and human trafficking.

He is being held at the Putnam County Jail until being taken to Marion County.

