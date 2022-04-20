Advertisement

Interlachen man arrested on sexual battery and human trafficking charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Interlachen man is behind bars after being tied to a case in Marion County.

According to Putnam County Sheriff’s Office officials, 44-year-old Joseph Dougherty was arrested on charges of sexual battery with a victim under the age of 12 and human trafficking.

He is being held at the Putnam County Jail until being taken to Marion County.

