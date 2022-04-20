Advertisement

Marion County Animal Services temporarily waives all adoption fees

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Animal Services is temporarily waiving all adoption fees to help free up space.

The shelter is at capacity for dogs following a recent influx, and officials are turning to the community for assistance in finding their new homes.

Currently, more than 130 dogs are available for adoption. Each adoptable pet is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

