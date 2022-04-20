Marion County Animal Services temporarily waives all adoption fees

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Animal Services is temporarily waiving all adoption fees to help free up space.

The shelter is at capacity for dogs following a recent influx, and officials are turning to the community for assistance in finding their new homes.

Currently, more than 130 dogs are available for adoption. Each adoptable pet is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

