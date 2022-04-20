North-central Florida home sale prices have increased

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home sales flattened out last month in north-central Florida but prices climbed.

Numbers released by Florida realtors today show the number of closed sales was unchanged in the Gainesville market.

In Ocala, sales are up about six percent over last year’s numbers.

The average home in Gainesville sold for 320-thousand dollars, which is almost 28-percent higher than the last March.

In Ocala, the average price of nearly 280-thousand which is 31-percent higher than a year ago.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville brewery raises money for the environment in 7th annual “Tree Fest”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.