North-central Florida home sale prices have increased

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home sales flattened out last month in north-central Florida but prices climbed.

Numbers released by Florida realtors today show the number of closed sales was unchanged in the Gainesville market.

In Ocala, sales are up about six percent over last year’s numbers.

The average home in Gainesville sold for 320-thousand dollars, which is almost 28-percent higher than the last March.

In Ocala, the average price of nearly 280-thousand which is 31-percent higher than a year ago.

