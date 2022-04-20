Ocala searching for new city manager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is now yet another city in North Central Florida searching for a new city manager.

City manager Sandra Wilson was fired, in a 3 to 2 vote, after a motion made by council member Barry Mansfield at a meeting Monday night.

The termination comes after a “whistleblower” report. TV20 has made a public record’s request with the City of Ocala to obtain that report, but it has not been released yet.

Peter Lee, who previously served as assistant city manager, has been appointed interim city manager.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter gathering more details and will post updates as they are made available.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. DeSantis announces higher education reform, tenured professors must undergo 5-year review

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.