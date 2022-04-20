Advertisement

Ocala searching for new city manager

OCALA CITY MANAGER
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is now yet another city in North Central Florida searching for a new city manager.

City manager Sandra Wilson was fired, in a 3 to 2 vote, after a motion made by council member Barry Mansfield at a meeting Monday night.

The termination comes after a “whistleblower” report. TV20 has made a public record’s request with the City of Ocala to obtain that report, but it has not been released yet.

Peter Lee, who previously served as assistant city manager, has been appointed interim city manager.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter gathering more details and will post updates as they are made available.

