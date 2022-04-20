Paige’s Kitchen: Orange Strawberry Spread

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In this week’s edition of Paige’s Kitchen, the perfect sauce to add to ice cream, waffles, pancakes, or any type of cake. Make sure you use a strawberry fruit spread that does not have sugar in it. Paige used one and a half jars of St. Dalfour 100% Strawberry Fruit Spread.

Ingredients

15 oz of strawberry fruit spread

2 Tbsp grated orange rind

1/3 cup of fresh orange juice

1 cup of hulled and sliced fresh strawberries

1 Tbsp of Grand Marnier liquor

Add the first four ingredients to a small pot. Heat on low until slightly thickened and warm. Remove from heat and stir in Grand Marnier. Enjoy!

