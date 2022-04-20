Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Orange Strawberry Spread

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In this week’s edition of Paige’s Kitchen, the perfect sauce to add to ice cream, waffles, pancakes, or any type of cake. Make sure you use a strawberry fruit spread that does not have sugar in it. Paige used one and a half jars of St. Dalfour 100% Strawberry Fruit Spread.

Ingredients

15 oz  of strawberry fruit spread

2 Tbsp grated orange rind

1/3 cup of fresh orange juice

1 cup of hulled and sliced fresh strawberries

1 Tbsp of Grand Marnier liquor

Add the first four ingredients to a small pot.  Heat on low until slightly thickened and warm. Remove from heat and stir in Grand Marnier. Enjoy!

RELATED STORY: Paige’s Kitchen: Tea Time

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security

Latest News

ASO officials back at table with Police Benevolent Association for negotiations
ASO officials back at table with Police Benevolent Association for negotiations
$38 million sports complex under construction in Celebration Pointe
$38 million sports complex under construction in Celebration Pointe
ASO officials back at table with Police Benevolent Association for negotiations
ASO officials back at table with Police Benevolent Association for negotiations
$38 million sports complex under construction in Celebration Pointe
$38 million sports complex under construction in Celebration Pointe
Santa Fe boys, Suwannee girls win district meet