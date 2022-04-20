People will not be able to fish at the pond at Tuscawilla Park due to Earthfest and senior fishing derbies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is asking people not to fish in a stocked city pond.

The pond at Tuscawilla Park is stocked with fish for this Saturday’s fishing derby for Earthfest and for a senior fishing derby on Monday morning.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. DeSantis announces higher education reform, tenured professors must undergo 5-year review

The pond will re-open to the public for catch and release fishing Monday afternoon.

Officials say anyone caught fishing will be asked to leave and could face a trespass citation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.