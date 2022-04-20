RTI Surgical announces $15 million expansion in their Alachua facility

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua-based biotech company RTI Surgical is working on a major expansion.

Officials with the company announced a $15 million expansion of their facility in Alachua.

The project will add 5,000 square feet to RTI’s human tissue-processing capabilities.

Work is scheduled to start on the expansion next month and should take 18 to 24 months to complete.

