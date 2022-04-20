Starting from ground zero: Toys for Tots Lake City recovers from a devastating flood

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Water damage ruined more than 50 boxes of donations at the Toys for Tots collection center at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds.

“I was absolutely shocked,” said Inga Dwyer, Toys for Tots Coordinator for Columbia and Suwannee Counties. “Many nights of crying. I will be very, very honest.”

Now, Dwyer is left picking up the pieces.

“$13,000 plus dollars worth of toys, carpeting, everything,” she said.

To help out, Home Depot and Walmart donated carpeting and cleaning supplies. Workers with Servpro checked the building to mitigate any mold or mildew.

Dwyer said she believes the flood happened some time from April 4th to the 8th.

“A lot of work, effort, sweat and tears went into raising money for every single toy to have them all gone.”

She said she and the county both have insurance, but nothing covers the contents of the building.

“The toys are not covered under either one of our insurance. Neither one of us carry flood insurance.”

Bill Huggins, Director of American Legion Riders Post 57, said he hopes to develop a plan to better support Toys for Tots this year.

“This past year we supported over 5,000 children in the community.”

He said his organization has supported Toys for Tots for three years so far, and has no plans of stopping.

“Being mid year we don’t know what we can do at this point in time, but we will definitely put our efforts out there come November we’ll make sure no child is left behind,” said Huggins.

If you would like to donate to Toys for Tots, click here.

