Trenton man arrested for allegedly shooting a man after an argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 37-year-old Michael Huff was arrested Saturday after shooting a man. According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials, the victim says Huff shot him near Huff’s home on Northeast 132nd Lane in Bronson.

Huff said the victim rode onto his property in an aggressive manner and he opened fire in self-defense.

Deputies say a shell casing on his property contradicts that statement.

Huff is being held in the Levy County Jail on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm.

